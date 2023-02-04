Creative Planning Raises Stock Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,065 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMS. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,741,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 61.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 20.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,613 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,325,000 after acquiring an additional 22,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, SVP Michael G. Huebert sold 1,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $97,122.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,675,520.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.90 per share, for a total transaction of $409,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,514,576.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael G. Huebert sold 1,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $97,122.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,675,520.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $159.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $152.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.20.

NYSE:WMS opened at $92.79 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $79.90 and a one year high of $153.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.04.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $655.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.57 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 51.62% and a net margin of 14.34%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.86%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

