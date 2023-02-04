Creative Planning Raises Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF (BATS:IETC)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF (BATS:IETC – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,136,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 4,577 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 1,544.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 50,369 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF Price Performance

BATS IETC opened at $45.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.10.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IETC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF (BATS:IETC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.