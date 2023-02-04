Creative Planning Raises Stock Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 76.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,449 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 155.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,309,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,980 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 163.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,235,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006,222 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 6.6% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,618,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,450,000 after purchasing an additional 162,634 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the second quarter valued at about $45,765,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in United States Steel by 10.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,768,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,048,000 after acquiring an additional 167,163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Stock Performance

X stock opened at $30.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.58. United States Steel Co. has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $39.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 2.16.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.27. United States Steel had a return on equity of 35.74% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 1.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on X. Bank of America assumed coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on United States Steel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on United States Steel from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.14.

United States Steel Profile

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

Featured Stories

