Creative Planning Reduces Stake in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)

Creative Planning trimmed its stake in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) by 55.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,000 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Chindata Group were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 65,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 37,828 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 5,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,011,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,351,000 after buying an additional 136,046 shares in the last quarter. 25.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Chindata Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Chindata Group from $9.30 to $8.90 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Chindata Group Stock Performance

Chindata Group stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 0.47. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $9.20.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $169.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.06 million. Chindata Group had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 6.26%. As a group, analysts expect that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

