Creative Planning Sells 1,010 Shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Creative Planning decreased its position in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Viper Energy Partners were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VNOM. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VNOM. StockNews.com raised Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Viper Energy Partners Price Performance

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $6,781,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,844,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,859,524. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 513,700 shares of company stock valued at $17,504,906. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ VNOM opened at $30.23 on Friday. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 52 week low of $23.51 and a 52 week high of $36.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.28.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.58. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $221.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.72 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Viper Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 45.05%.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

