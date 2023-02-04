Creative Planning Sells 1,281 Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Creative Planning reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter worth about $115,000. Greenfield Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter worth about $264,000.

NYSEARCA:IYC opened at $66.14 on Friday. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $55.08 and a one year high of $78.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.53 and a 200-day moving average of $61.95.

