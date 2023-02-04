Creative Planning Sells 139,000 Shares of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK)

Creative Planning reduced its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 151,188 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 139,000 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Republic First Bancorp were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FRBK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 12.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Republic First Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Republic First Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $614,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Republic First Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Republic First Bancorp by 14.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,820,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,391,000 after acquiring an additional 226,805 shares during the period. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Republic First Bancorp in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Republic First Bancorp to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

NASDAQ FRBK opened at $2.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.34 and its 200-day moving average is $2.83. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $5.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $147.99 million, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.95.

Republic First Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of credit and depository banking services through its subsidiary. It offers checking, savings, cash management, commercial, small business administration, and commercial real estate loans, mortgages, credit, debit, and gift cards, online and mobile banking, merchant services, and mobile deposit services.

