Creative Planning Sells 1,556 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Creative Planning trimmed its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 102,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 10,366 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 411,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,470,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1,235.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,852,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $238,420,000 after buying an additional 3,563,851 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 338,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,077,000 after purchasing an additional 106,495 shares during the period. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HZNP stock opened at $109.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52-week low of $57.84 and a 52-week high of $117.49. The firm has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.95, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.15.

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.25. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The company had revenue of $925.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.93 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HZNP. Wells Fargo & Company cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $116.50 in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $101.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $116.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.42.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 5,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total value of $587,635.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,586,783.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Aaron Cox sold 36,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.17, for a total transaction of $4,090,869.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,348.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 5,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total transaction of $587,635.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,586,783.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,184 shares of company stock valued at $11,285,478. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

