Creative Planning Sells 1,649 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Creative Planning trimmed its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,973 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust stock opened at $9.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.05. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.14.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

