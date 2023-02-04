Creative Planning Takes $393,000 Position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 89,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NU. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of NU by 194.7% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 87,235,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,833,000 after buying an additional 57,632,661 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in NU by 3,385.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,689,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,319,000 after purchasing an additional 50,206,289 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in NU by 74.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 94,293,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,891,000 after purchasing an additional 40,195,640 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in NU by 151.3% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 65,597,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,336,000 after purchasing an additional 39,497,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in NU by 336.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,819,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,043,000 after purchasing an additional 21,442,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NU stock opened at $4.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.42. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $11.83.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NU shares. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of NU from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NU from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of NU from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of NU from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NU presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.60.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

