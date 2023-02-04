Creative Planning Takes $395,000 Position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 4.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 14.1% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 8.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 6.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 94,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $38.26 on Friday. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $26.19 and a 12 month high of $47.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.86. The company has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96.

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.30. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 46.32% and a return on equity of 22.78%. The firm had revenue of $553.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.10 million. Research analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GMAB. Citigroup lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from 3,450.00 to 3,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Genmab A/S to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $632.12.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

