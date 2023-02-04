Creative Planning Takes $411,000 Position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. ACT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,257,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,186,000. Cannell & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 722.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 49,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 43,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on AXSM. Loop Capital began coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.15.

Axsome Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AXSM opened at $68.70 on Friday. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.63 and a 1-year high of $82.00. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.92 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.55.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $16.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.59 million. Analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axsome Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.