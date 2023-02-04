Creative Planning Trims Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN)

Creative Planning decreased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,913 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 158.5% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 15,752 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 2,022.8% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 772,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 735,963 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the third quarter valued at $402,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 131.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 20,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 11,735 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF stock opened at $31.73 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a 12 month low of $24.93 and a 12 month high of $36.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.10.

