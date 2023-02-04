Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $11.54 Per Share

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Credit Acceptance in a report released on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings of $11.54 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $9.63. The consensus estimate for Credit Acceptance’s current full-year earnings is $41.42 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Credit Acceptance’s Q2 2023 earnings at $11.67 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $11.87 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $12.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $47.10 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $12.27 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $12.68 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $13.06 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $13.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $51.46 EPS.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $11.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.28 by $2.46. The company had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.89 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 29.24% and a return on equity of 45.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $14.26 earnings per share.

CACC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Credit Acceptance from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $519.00 to $442.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CACC opened at $527.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $447.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $482.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 15.89 and a quick ratio of 15.89. Credit Acceptance has a fifty-two week low of $358.00 and a fifty-two week high of $648.95.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Credit Acceptance by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 173,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $95,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $69,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. BloombergSen Inc. increased its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 15.1% in the third quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 94,861 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,549,000 after buying an additional 12,478 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,897,000 after buying an additional 10,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Credit Acceptance by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,812 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,268,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Thomas W. Smith sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.58, for a total transaction of $441,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,133,377.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

