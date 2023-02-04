Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Holdings Lifted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) by 118.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CACC. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 2nd quarter valued at $425,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 3rd quarter valued at $983,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CACC opened at $527.93 on Friday. Credit Acceptance Co. has a one year low of $358.00 and a one year high of $648.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 15.89, a quick ratio of 15.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $447.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $482.31.

Credit Acceptance ( NASDAQ:CACC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $11.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.28 by $2.46. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 45.59% and a net margin of 29.24%. The company had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $14.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 41.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas W. Smith sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.58, for a total transaction of $441,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,133,377.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CACC shares. Stephens decreased their price target on Credit Acceptance from $519.00 to $442.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Credit Acceptance in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

