Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Underperform” Rating for Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD)

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 90 ($1.11) price objective on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on VOD. UBS Group set a GBX 120 ($1.48) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.61) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 115 ($1.42) to GBX 120 ($1.48) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 100 ($1.24) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 85 ($1.05) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 119.73 ($1.48).

Vodafone Group Public Trading Down 3.9 %

Vodafone Group Public stock opened at GBX 91.14 ($1.13) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 88.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 102.47. Vodafone Group Public has a one year low of GBX 83.24 ($1.03) and a one year high of GBX 141.60 ($1.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of £24.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,519.00.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

