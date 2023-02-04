Critical Analysis: Agora (NASDAQ:API) versus MMTec (NASDAQ:MTC)

Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) and MMTec (NASDAQ:MTC – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.0% of Agora shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.0% of MMTec shares are held by institutional investors. 14.6% of Agora shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of MMTec shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Agora has a beta of -0.16, meaning that its share price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MMTec has a beta of 2.51, meaning that its share price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agora $167.98 million N/A -$72.36 million ($0.95) -4.23 MMTec $650,000.00 3.62 -$7.05 million N/A N/A

This table compares Agora and MMTec’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

MMTec has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Agora.

Profitability

This table compares Agora and MMTec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agora -66.17% -13.00% -11.92% MMTec N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Agora and MMTec, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agora 0 1 3 0 2.75 MMTec 0 0 0 0 N/A

Agora currently has a consensus price target of $9.78, suggesting a potential upside of 143.28%. Given Agora’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Agora is more favorable than MMTec.

About Agora

Agora, Inc. provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. Its products include video calling, voice calling, interactive live streaming, chat, signaling. Acceleration products; and extensions, which comprise interactive whiteboard, recording, analytics, and extensions marketplace products to enable developers to launch RTE in specific use cases and verticals. The company also provides Flexible Classroom that offers a low-code application Platform as a Service; and App Builder, no-code application platform. Its real-time engagement products are delivered through its Software-Defined Real-Time Network, which is a virtual network overlay on top of the public internet. The company serves social, entertainment, gaming, education, enterprise solutions, e-commerce, financial services, healthcare, and IoT industries. Agora, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About MMTec

MMTec, Inc. is engaged in the provision of internet-based technology services and solutions to the Chinese language speaking hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, and brokerage firms involving in securities market transactions and settlements. It operates through the following segments: Gujia, MM Future, HC Securities and MMBD Advisory, and MM Global. The Gujia, MM Future, HC Securities and MMBD Advisory segment provide market data services and fund management services. The MM Global segment operates as an introducing broker that clears all transactions through a clearing broker dealer. The company was founded on January 4, 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

