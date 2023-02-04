Critical Review: Cavitation Technologies (CVAT) vs. Its Competitors

Cavitation Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVAT – Get Rating) is one of 25 publicly-traded companies in the “Agricultural Chemicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Cavitation Technologies to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Cavitation Technologies and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cavitation Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Cavitation Technologies Competitors 217 729 816 82 2.41

As a group, “Agricultural Chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 18.65%. Given Cavitation Technologies’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cavitation Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

8.5% of Cavitation Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.6% of shares of all “Agricultural Chemicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 28.1% of Cavitation Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of shares of all “Agricultural Chemicals” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Cavitation Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cavitation Technologies N/A N/A N/A Cavitation Technologies Competitors -409.29% -24.07% -18.97%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cavitation Technologies and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cavitation Technologies N/A N/A -1.40 Cavitation Technologies Competitors $3.71 billion $461.76 million 52.92

Cavitation Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Cavitation Technologies. Cavitation Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Cavitation Technologies Company Profile

Cavitation Technologies, Inc. engages in the development, patenting, and commercialization of technology-based systems, which are designed to serve vegetable oil refining, renewable fuels, water treatment, wines and spirits enhancement, algae oil extraction, water-oil emulsions and crude oil yield improvement. The company was founded by Roman Gordon and Igor Gorodnitsky on May 8, 2006 and is headquartered in Chatsworth, CA.

