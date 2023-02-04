Critical Review: Mandom (MDOMF) & The Competition

Mandom (OTCMKTS:MDOMF – Get Rating) is one of 26 publicly-traded companies in the “Toilet Preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Mandom to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.8% of shares of all “Toilet Preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.3% of shares of all “Toilet Preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Mandom and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mandom 0 1 0 0 2.00 Mandom Competitors 130 994 1092 26 2.45

Profitability

As a group, “Toilet Preparations” companies have a potential downside of 0.03%. Given Mandom’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mandom has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares Mandom and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mandom N/A N/A N/A Mandom Competitors -35.95% 16.31% -8.19%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mandom and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mandom $752.29 million $40.89 million 17.03 Mandom Competitors $3.85 billion $283.49 million 40.60

Mandom’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Mandom. Mandom is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Mandom has a beta of 2.58, indicating that its stock price is 158% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mandom’s competitors have a beta of 36.09, indicating that their average stock price is 3,509% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mandom competitors beat Mandom on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

Mandom Company Profile

Mandom Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of cosmetics, perfumes, and quasi-drugs in Japan, Indonesia, and internationally. The company offers a range of products, including men's everyday grooming products, as well as general fashion items, such as hair styling, skin care, and body care products; and hair coloring, scalp care, and face care products under the Gatsby and Lúcido brands. It also provides a range of women's grooming and fashion items, such as hair styling and body care products comprises make-up and skin care items, as well as hair styling, coloring, and treatment products under the Bifesta, Pixy, Lúcido-L, and Pucelle brands. In addition, the company offers professional-use products and technologies to hair salons through distributors; and insurance agency, travel, and general services. It sells its products to drug stores and convenience stores through distributors. The company was formerly known as Tancho Corporation and changed its name to Mandom Corporation in April 1971. Mandom Corporation was incorporated in 1927 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

