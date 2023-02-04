Critical Review: Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) & CN Energy Group. (NASDAQ:CNEY)

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) and CN Energy Group. (NASDAQ:CNEY – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.1% of Westlake Chemical Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of CN Energy Group. shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Westlake Chemical Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Westlake Chemical Partners and CN Energy Group., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westlake Chemical Partners 0 0 1 0 3.00 CN Energy Group. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Westlake Chemical Partners currently has a consensus price target of $28.33, indicating a potential upside of 19.45%. Given Westlake Chemical Partners’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Westlake Chemical Partners is more favorable than CN Energy Group..

This table compares Westlake Chemical Partners and CN Energy Group.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westlake Chemical Partners 4.94% 7.95% 5.28% CN Energy Group. N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Westlake Chemical Partners and CN Energy Group.’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westlake Chemical Partners $1.21 billion 0.69 $82.55 million $2.19 10.83 CN Energy Group. $40.21 million 0.52 $1.30 million N/A N/A

Westlake Chemical Partners has higher revenue and earnings than CN Energy Group..

Risk and Volatility

Westlake Chemical Partners has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, CN Energy Group. has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Westlake Chemical Partners beats CN Energy Group. on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

(Get Rating)

Westlake Chemical Partners LP engages in the operation, acquisition and development of ethylene production facilities and related assets. It is also involved in the manufacture and marketing of basic chemicals, polymers, and fabricated building products. The company was founded on March 14, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About CN Energy Group.

(Get Rating)

CN Energy Group. Inc. manufactures and supplies wood-based activated carbon in China. The company's activated carbon is used in pharmaceutical manufacturing, industrial manufacturing, water purification, environmental protection, and food and beverage production. It also produces biomass electricity for State Grid Heilongjiang, a subsidiary of State Grid Corporation of China in Heilongjiang Province. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Lishui, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.