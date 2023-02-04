CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:SPC) Trading Up 0.1%

CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:SPC – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.87 and last traded at $20.87. Approximately 43,075 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 30,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.85.

CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF stock. Rain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:SPC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 92,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,000. CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Rain Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Rain Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.07% of CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.