Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 133.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,149 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 21,253 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $4,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 638.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CFR. StockNews.com downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wolfe Research lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $148.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.54.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $129.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.07. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.67 and a 12-month high of $160.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.62 and its 200-day moving average is $137.30.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.16. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 30.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 39.46%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The Banking operating segment includes both commercial and consumer banking services and Frost Insurance Agency.

