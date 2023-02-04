Cumulus Media Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.61) Per Share (NASDAQ:CMLS)

Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research cut their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Cumulus Media in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 1st. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.61) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.56). Barrington Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cumulus Media’s current full-year earnings is $1.18 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Cumulus Media’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CMLS. StockNews.com cut shares of Cumulus Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Noble Financial lowered their target price on Cumulus Media to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Cumulus Media from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ CMLS opened at $6.75 on Friday. Cumulus Media has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $15.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.86 and a 200 day moving average of $7.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMLS. Zazove Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,515,000. Carronade Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cumulus Media during the second quarter valued at about $3,834,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 26.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 659,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 139,208 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 255.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 185,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 133,373 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 264.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 162,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 117,933 shares in the last quarter. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

