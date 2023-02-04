CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 75,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in CVB Financial by 34.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 17,991 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in CVB Financial by 13.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 151,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 18,205 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in CVB Financial during the third quarter worth $1,565,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in CVB Financial by 35.0% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 13,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in CVB Financial by 40.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 164,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 46,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CVBF shares. StockNews.com upgraded CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded CVB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

CVBF opened at $25.47 on Friday. CVB Financial Corp. has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $29.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.48. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.42.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 41.69%. The business had revenue of $149.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.19%.

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

