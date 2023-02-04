DA Davidson Comments on Equity Bancshares, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Equity Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 2nd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Equity Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.42 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Equity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Equity Bancshares Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of EQBK stock opened at $31.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.88 million, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.77. Equity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $28.06 and a 12 month high of $38.04.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Equity Bancshares during the third quarter worth $30,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 153.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Equity Bancshares

In other Equity Bancshares news, COO Gregory H. Kossover sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $187,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,173.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brad S. Elliott sold 7,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $269,906.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,834,422.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Gregory H. Kossover sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $187,450.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 66,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,173.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,540 shares of company stock valued at $459,290 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Equity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.36%.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

See Also

