DA Davidson Comments on FS Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FSBW)

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FS Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 2nd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for FS Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.55 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on FS Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FSBW opened at $37.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $286.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.05. FS Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.80 and a twelve month high of $37.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 21.68%.

In related news, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 2,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $77,692.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,758.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSBW. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in FS Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 188.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 56.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in FS Bancorp by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.53% of the company’s stock.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

