DA Davidson Increases Polaris (NYSE:PII) Price Target to $102.00

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 13.66% from the company’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Polaris’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.55 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup set a $112.00 price target on Polaris in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Polaris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut Polaris from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Polaris from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.56.

Polaris Price Performance

Shares of PII stock opened at $118.14 on Thursday. Polaris has a 1-year low of $91.86 and a 1-year high of $127.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.27 and its 200 day moving average is $107.90. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.18. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Polaris will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 10,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,221,990.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,430. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polaris

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,698,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,534,000 after buying an additional 922,101 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,136,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,665,000 after buying an additional 532,947 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 1st quarter valued at $19,887,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Polaris by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 348,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,199,000 after purchasing an additional 117,488 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Polaris by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,948,000 after purchasing an additional 91,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. Its product line-up includes the Polaris RANGER, RZR, and Polaris GENERAL side-by-side off-road vehicles, Sportsman all-terrain off-road vehicles, military and commercial off-road vehicles, snowmobiles, Indian Motorcycle mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles, Slingshot moto-roadsters, Aixam quadricycles, Goupil electric vehicles, and pontoon and deck boats, including Bennington pontoons.

