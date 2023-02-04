Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) by 286.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,071 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,835 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $373,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $428,000. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,180,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

In related news, CFO Michael Quartieri acquired 4,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.07 per share, for a total transaction of $141,156.75. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 45,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Michael Quartieri acquired 4,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.07 per share, for a total transaction of $141,156.75. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 45,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Antonio Pineiro acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.54 per share, with a total value of $127,620.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,692.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,021,450 shares of company stock worth $35,037,776. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $44.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.24 and a 200 day moving average of $37.78. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 12 month low of $29.60 and a 12 month high of $52.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $481.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.78 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 37.13% and a net margin of 7.09%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

