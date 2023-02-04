Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Stock Holdings Increased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) by 7,615.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,257 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 58.6% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 92.7% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on DAWN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Day One Biopharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of DAWN stock opened at $21.11 on Friday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.44 and a 52-week high of $28.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.35 and a 200-day moving average of $21.23.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53). Sell-side analysts expect that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 1,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total value of $32,468.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,217,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,125,919.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 1,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total transaction of $32,468.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,217,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,125,919.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $214,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,260,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,030,174.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,178 shares of company stock worth $2,638,412. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.