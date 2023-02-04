DCC (LON:DCC) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4,696.89

Shares of DCC plc (LON:DCC – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,696.89 ($58.01) and traded as low as GBX 4,625.20 ($57.12). DCC shares last traded at GBX 4,761 ($58.80), with a volume of 176,034 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of DCC from GBX 5,800 ($71.63) to GBX 4,800 ($59.28) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of DCC from GBX 5,550 ($68.54) to GBX 4,500 ($55.58) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Numis Securities began coverage on shares of DCC in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 6,442 ($79.56).

The company has a market cap of £4.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,447.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,346.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,696.89.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a GBX 60.04 ($0.74) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. DCC’s dividend payout ratio is 53.43%.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

