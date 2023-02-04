DCC (LON:DCC) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4,696.89

Shares of DCC plc (LON:DCC – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,696.89 ($58.01) and traded as low as GBX 4,625.20 ($57.12). DCC shares last traded at GBX 4,761 ($58.80), with a volume of 176,034 shares.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of DCC from GBX 5,800 ($71.63) to GBX 4,800 ($59.28) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of DCC from GBX 5,550 ($68.54) to GBX 4,500 ($55.58) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Numis Securities began coverage on shares of DCC in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 6,442 ($79.56).
The company has a market cap of £4.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,447.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,346.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,696.89.
DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.
