Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 115.50 ($1.43).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ROO shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.36) target price on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 90 ($1.11) to GBX 100 ($1.24) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 116 ($1.43) to GBX 114 ($1.41) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 81 ($1.00) to GBX 89 ($1.10) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Deliveroo Stock Down 1.2 %

ROO stock opened at GBX 94.58 ($1.17) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 89.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 89.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.84 billion and a PE ratio of -5.17. Deliveroo has a 12 month low of GBX 72.58 ($0.90) and a 12 month high of GBX 155 ($1.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.70.

About Deliveroo

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

