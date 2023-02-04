Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Delta Apparel Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of DLA opened at $11.76 on Thursday. Delta Apparel has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $33.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.46.

Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.65). Delta Apparel had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $115.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.80 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Delta Apparel will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Delta Apparel

Delta Apparel, Inc engages in the design, merchandise, and marketing of lifestyle branded active wear apparel and headwear. It operates through the Delta Group and Salt Life Group segments. The Delta Group segment consists of the business units DTG2Go, Delta Activewear, and Soffe, which are primarily focused on core activewear styles.

