Desjardins Increases Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Price Target to C$37.00

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Desjardins from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PWCDF. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$38.50 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Power Co. of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Power Co. of Canada Price Performance

Shares of Power Co. of Canada stock opened at $27.35 on Thursday. Power Co. of Canada has a twelve month low of $20.96 and a twelve month high of $33.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.21.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Corp. of Canada is a management and holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services; asset management; and sustainable and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The Lifeco segment offers life and health insurance, retirement, and investment management services, and involves in the asset management and reinsurance businesses.

