Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $200.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $125.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. New Street Research started coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $130.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $145.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.44.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $186.53 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.19. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $242.61. The company has a market capitalization of $494.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 6,019 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total value of $687,490.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,434.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 6,019 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total value of $687,490.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,434.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 327 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total value of $31,369.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,637.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,664 shares of company stock valued at $4,563,931. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. YCG LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,488,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,113,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $682,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.