Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.11

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €7.11 ($7.73) and traded as high as €9.89 ($10.75). Deutsche Lufthansa shares last traded at €9.89 ($10.75), with a volume of 6,771,005 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LHA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.50 ($11.41) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.70 ($9.46) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €8.00 ($8.70) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €6.00 ($6.52) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.70 ($11.63) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, January 27th.

The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion and a PE ratio of -5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.97, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €8.42 and a 200-day moving average of €7.11.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

