Diploma (LON:DPLM) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,656.86

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,656.86 ($32.81) and traded as high as GBX 2,970 ($36.68). Diploma shares last traded at GBX 2,970 ($36.68), with a volume of 191,581 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DPLM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,450 ($30.26) price target on shares of Diploma in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Diploma from GBX 2,450 ($30.26) to GBX 2,700 ($33.35) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,290 ($40.63) price target on shares of Diploma in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($26.55) price objective on shares of Diploma in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,790 ($34.46).

Get Diploma alerts:

Diploma Trading Up 2.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,907.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,831.29 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,656.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Diploma Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th were paid a GBX 38.80 ($0.48) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This is a boost from Diploma’s previous dividend of $15.00. Diploma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.34%.

In other news, insider Johnny Thomson sold 40,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,800 ($34.58), for a total value of £1,124,956 ($1,389,349.14).

About Diploma

(Get Rating)

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies clinical diagnostics instrumentation and products, instrumentation and consumables, specialty surgical devices, and related consumables and services to public hospitals, private clinics, pathology laboratories, scientific research, and medical segments; surgical equipment for hospital operating rooms; and distributes laboratory diagnostics, specialty medical devices, devices, equipment, and patient monitoring technologies used in operating theatres, as well as medically supervised nutrition.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diploma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diploma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.