Dominari (DOMH) & Its Rivals Head to Head Survey

Dominari (NASDAQ:DOMH – Get Rating) is one of 44 publicly-traded companies in the “Commercial physical research” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Dominari to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Dominari has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dominari’s rivals have a beta of 4.96, suggesting that their average share price is 396% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Dominari alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Dominari and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dominari 0 0 0 0 N/A Dominari Competitors 44 682 1261 25 2.63

Profitability

As a group, “Commercial physical research” companies have a potential upside of 13.35%. Given Dominari’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dominari has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

This table compares Dominari and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dominari N/A -18.21% -16.94% Dominari Competitors -244.63% -12.67% -6.96%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dominari and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Dominari N/A -$7.17 million -0.98 Dominari Competitors $1.43 billion $74.85 million -11.31

Dominari’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Dominari. Dominari is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.9% of Dominari shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of Dominari shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Dominari rivals beat Dominari on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Dominari

(Get Rating)

Dominari Holdings, Inc. is a biotechnology development company, which engages in the provision of diversified portfolio of small-molecule anticancer and antiviral therapeutics in development. Its oncology therapeutics includes treatments for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It also creates a broad-spectrum antiviral platform, in which the lead compounds have activity against multiple viruses including Influenza virus, Ebolavirus and Marburg virus, SARS-CoV, MERS-CoV, and SARS-CoV-2, the cause of COVID-19. The company was founded by Gilbert V. Levin and M. Karen Levin in 1967 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Dominari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.