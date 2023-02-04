DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stock Position Trimmed by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,001 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in DraftKings were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth about $403,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 22,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 306,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after buying an additional 8,938 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 360,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,452,000 after buying an additional 40,348 shares in the last quarter. 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DraftKings Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $16.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.91. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $25.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $501.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.21 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 78.64% and a negative return on equity of 87.08%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on DKNG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital cut shares of DraftKings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.70.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

