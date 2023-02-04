Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 6.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DT. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.78.

DT stock opened at $47.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.00. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $49.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 462.00, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.15.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $279.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.92 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynatrace news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 47,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $2,184,691.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 125,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,774,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 31,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $1,272,043.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,281 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,165.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 47,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $2,184,691.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 125,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,774,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Dynatrace by 145.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Dynatrace by 793.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

