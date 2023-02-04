Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) PT Raised to $49.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.79% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.78.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace Stock Performance

DT stock opened at $47.21 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.96 and its 200-day moving average is $37.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 462.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.15. Dynatrace has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $49.55.

Insider Activity

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $279.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.92 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 2.61%. Equities research analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 31,985 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $1,272,043.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,281 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,165.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 31,985 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $1,272,043.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,281 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,165.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 47,380 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $2,184,691.80. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 125,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,774,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynatrace

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 62.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 42.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 61.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter worth approximately $582,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 39.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

(Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.