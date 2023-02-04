e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $50.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.54% from the company’s previous close.

ELF has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. DA Davidson raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $54.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $55.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.36.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

ELF opened at $69.74 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.57. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $71.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $122.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.29 million. Research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $2,207,954.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,306,877.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Scott Milsten sold 55,000 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $3,133,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,268,368.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $2,207,954.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,306,877.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of e.l.f. Beauty

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 298.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty

(Get Rating)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.