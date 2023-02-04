e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target Raised to $75.00

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 7.54% from the company’s previous close.

ELF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $55.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.36.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Up 3.6 %

ELF stock opened at $69.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.07 and its 200 day moving average is $45.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $71.62.

Insider Activity

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $122.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.29 million. Sell-side analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott Milsten sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $3,133,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,268,368.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Scott Milsten sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $3,133,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,268,368.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $2,207,954.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 347,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,306,877.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 298.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty



e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

