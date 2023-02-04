e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Trading Up 5.3% Following Analyst Upgrade

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.3% during trading on Friday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $75.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. e.l.f. Beauty traded as high as $71.62 and last traded at $70.83. Approximately 647,703 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 1,061,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.29.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.36.

In related news, insider Scott Milsten sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $3,133,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,268,368.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $2,207,954.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,306,877.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $3,133,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,268,368.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELF. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 298.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 82.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.44.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $122.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.29 million. Research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

