E.On (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.12

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.12 and traded as high as $10.94. E.On shares last traded at $10.94, with a volume of 6,061 shares changing hands.

E.On Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.12.

About E.On

E.ON SE is an international investor-owned energy company, which focuses on energy networks and customer solutions. It develops and sell products and solutions for private, commercial and industrial customers. The firm’s business areas and solutions include Energy Grid, E-Mobility, Green Hydrogen, Green Internet, City Energy Solutions, IQ Energy, and other.

