easyJet (LON:EZJ) Price Target Increased to GBX 370 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 310 ($3.83) to GBX 370 ($4.57) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 25.43% from the stock’s previous close.

EZJ has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a GBX 600 ($7.41) target price on easyJet in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 410 ($5.06) target price on easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.09) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 500 ($6.18) target price on easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 450 ($5.56) target price on easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, easyJet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 529.92 ($6.54).

easyJet Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of EZJ opened at GBX 496.20 ($6.13) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.15. easyJet has a 12 month low of GBX 276.87 ($3.42) and a 12 month high of GBX 729.20 ($9.01). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 399.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 372.76. The firm has a market cap of £3.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

About easyJet

In related news, insider Ryanne van der Eijk acquired 10,192 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 389 ($4.80) per share, for a total transaction of £39,646.88 ($48,964.90). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 10,310 shares of company stock worth $4,009,880.

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. It also engages in the sale of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 320 aircrafts, 988 routes, and 153 airports.

