Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.08.

NYSE:ESI opened at $21.65 on Thursday. Element Solutions has a 12-month low of $15.31 and a 12-month high of $24.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.63.

In related news, Director Martin E. Franklin acquired 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.90 per share, for a total transaction of $2,551,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,037,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,599,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Element Solutions news, Director Martin E. Franklin purchased 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.90 per share, for a total transaction of $2,551,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,037,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,599,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Martin E. Franklin purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.11 per share, for a total transaction of $4,777,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 552,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,548,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 687,000 shares of company stock worth $13,054,920. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESI. Reinhart Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Element Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,131,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Element Solutions by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 4,166,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Element Solutions by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,627,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,749,000 after acquiring an additional 984,222 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Element Solutions by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,221,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,951,000 after acquiring an additional 740,817 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Element Solutions by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,844,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,832,000 after acquiring an additional 740,230 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

