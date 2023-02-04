Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$59.73.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Emera from C$66.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Emera from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Emera from C$64.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James raised Emera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Emera from C$72.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Emera Stock Performance

Shares of EMA opened at C$54.10 on Friday. Emera has a one year low of C$48.63 and a one year high of C$65.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$52.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$55.64. The stock has a market cap of C$14.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.95, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Emera Dividend Announcement

Emera ( TSE:EMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.74 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.59 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Emera will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. Emera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.63%.

Emera Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

