Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $36.52

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$36.52 and traded as high as C$37.22. Empire shares last traded at C$37.15, with a volume of 528,737 shares.

Separately, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Empire from C$43.50 to C$42.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$42.94.

The company has a market capitalization of C$9.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$36.39 and its 200-day moving average is C$36.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Empire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.42%.

In related news, Senior Officer Simon Gagne sold 7,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.00, for a total transaction of C$264,960.00.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

