Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Trading 4.9% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) were up 4.9% during trading on Friday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $49.00 to $54.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. Enova International traded as high as $55.53 and last traded at $55.02. Approximately 320,159 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 199,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.44.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Enova International news, insider Kirk Chartier sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $787,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,544 shares in the company, valued at $4,865,162.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enova International
Enova International Trading Up 1.6 %
The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 14.87, a current ratio of 14.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.53.
About Enova International
Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.
