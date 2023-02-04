Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV) Trading Up 1.7%

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVTV – Get Rating) was up 1.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.00 and last traded at $3.92. Approximately 15,059 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 20,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.

Envirotech Vehicles Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.73 million, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 3.02.

Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.88 million for the quarter. Envirotech Vehicles had a negative net margin of 100.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.66%.

Institutional Trading of Envirotech Vehicles

About Envirotech Vehicles

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envirotech Vehicles during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Envirotech Vehicles during the third quarter valued at about $103,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Envirotech Vehicles during the third quarter valued at about $130,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Envirotech Vehicles during the third quarter valued at about $625,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Envirotech Vehicles during the third quarter valued at about $2,078,000. 5.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Envirotech Vehicles is a provider and manufacturer of purpose-built, all-electric, zero-emission vehicles and zero-emission drive trains for integration in medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles. The company serves commercial and last-mile delivery fleets, school districts, public and private transportation service companies, colleges, and universities and meet the increasing demand for heavy-duty electric vehicles.

